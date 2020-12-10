In an eventful turn of events, people woke up to a hilarious news today. A student in Bihar named Emraan Hashmi and Sunny Leone as his parents on his examination admit card, the photo of which is now going viral. The examinee, Kundan Kumar, is supposedly a student of Dhanraj Mahto Degree College in Bihar. Against the column of father's name, the name printed is Emran Hasmi, which despite its different spelling reminds us of Emraan Hashmi. Sunny's name was written against the mother's name column whereas Chaturbhuj Sthan, the towns infamous red light area, was given as the address. Bihar Student Names Emraan Hashmi, Sunny Leone as Parents on Admit Card.

Emraan Khan came across a news piece that talked about the same and reacted to this hilarious incident. He took to Twitter to share the tweet about the boy and said, "I swear he ain't mine." This hilarious reply sure made the audience's day! One user went on to say, "Really I first laughed a lot...I think it's a kind of mischief done by someone..by the way, it was very funny..our Emraan sir also a have a son but he is cute small and brave Aarav."

I swear he ain’t mine 🙋🏼‍♂️ https://t.co/ARpJfqZGLT — Emraan Hashmi (@emraanhashmi) December 9, 2020

The authorities at the Bhim Rao Ambedkar Bihar University were informed about the same as a screenshot of this BA 2nd-year students purported admit card, was brought to their notice. "We have ordered an inquiry. It is obviously mischief and the student might himself be responsible for the same. Based on the report of the inquiry further action will be taken," the university's registrar Ram Krishna Thakur said. Emraan Hashmi Takes a Subtle Dig at Media Hounding Postman Outside Kangana Ranaut's Office.

On the work front, Emraan Khan was last seen in Why Cheat India. He has Chehre with Amitabh Bachchan in his kitty. He film Harami also premiered at the Busan Film Festival (October 21-30). It was the official selection to New Currents main competition section of the international film festival 2020.

