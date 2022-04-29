Tiger Shroff, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Tara Sutaria-starrer Heropanti 2 was released in the theatres on April 29. Helmed by Ahmed Khan, the synopsis of the movie reads, "A vigilante is sent on a mission by the government to kill enemy troops. However, things go wrong when he's mistaken for the leader of the troops." Having said that, as per the reviews, the romantic-action flick has garnered mixed reactions from the critics and netizens. However, unfortunately, within a few hours after its release on the big screens, Heropanti 2 got leaked online. The movie is now available for streaming on torrent sites. There's an HD print available of the film to watch online. Heropanti 2 Movie Review: Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria's Action Film is an Assembly of Lazy Fight Scenes and Annoying Acting.

However, this is not the first time, a film has been leaked and surfaced online for download and free watch. Unfortunately, every movie falls prey to this chaos. In the past, many strict actions were taken against these pirated sites, but even after getting blocked, the websites bounce back promoting piracy. This needs severe action by the cyber cell. This really needs to be stopped with hard steps in future. Heropanti 2 Trailer 2 Out! Tiger Shroff Will Leave You Thrilled With High-Octane Action Sequences In Ahmed Khan’s Film (Watch Video).

For the unversed, Heropanti 2 sees Tiger Shroff as Babloo, Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Laila and Tara Sutaria as Inaaya in major roles. Apart from the leads, the movie also stars Zakir Hussain, Amrita Singh and Kriti Sanon. Heropanti 2 is currently running in cinema halls near you.

