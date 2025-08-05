In cinema worldwide, sequels are often seen as a safe bet for box office success. Producers believe audiences are more likely to head to theatres if a film is tied to an existing IP - and if there isn’t one, they’ll create one. This has also led to the rise of the 'spiritual sequel', where the follow‑up has little to no direct plot connection to the original. Sometimes the cast and director return; sometimes even they are replaced entirely. ‘Son of Sardaar 2’ Movie Review: Ajay Devgn Wants Us To Laugh but Where Are the Jokes?

In Bollywood, sequels have delivered major commercial hits - Gadar 2, Stree 2, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 - with some breaking records. However, the assumption that a sequel guarantees minimum box office returns doesn’t always hold true.

Take the August 1 releases Son of Sardaar 2 and Dhadak 2, both spiritual sequels. Ajay Devgn’s Son of Sardaar 2, a loud comedy follow‑up to his 2012 hit, couldn’t replicate its predecessor’s success (the original triumphed despite clashing with Shah Rukh Khan’s Jab Tak Hai Jaan). At the time of writing, the sequel had earned INR 26.75 crore in five days in India.

Dhadak 2, starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri, bore no connection to the 2018 original beyond its title. While the first film was an average success, the sequel - despite better reviews - performed poorly, managing INR 12.8 crore in India. Sequels Fail at Box Office: ‘Son of Sardaar 2’ and ‘Dhadak 2’ Underperform in Opening Weekend – Here’s How They Fared Against Their First Films!

They are hardly alone. Below is a look at Hindi cinema sequels - both direct and spiritual (excluding cinematic universe spin‑offs) - released post‑pandemic that failed to click at the box office.

1. Bunty Aur Babli 2

A Still From Bunty Aur Babli 2

Reported Budget: INR 45 crore

A legacy sequel so uninspiring that Abhishek Bachchan declined to return - and he agreed to Housefull 5! He was replaced by Saif Ali Khan. Starring Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi and debutante Sharvari Wagh, it earned poor reviews and tepid box office numbers.

2. Satyameva Jayate 2

A Still From Satyameva Jayate 2

Reported Budget: INR 95 crore

The first film was mediocre but commercially passable. The sequel tripled the cheese and the boredom, and audiences stayed away. Giving John Abraham - not exactly famed for nuanced performances - three roles to deliver the same wooden expressions was a baffling choice.

3. Badhaai Do – INR 20.62 crore

A Still From Badhaai Do

Reported Budget: INR 25 crore

A spiritual sequel starring Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar, it tackled the concept of a lavender marriage. While critics praised it, mainstream audiences were still not ready to fully embrace its LGBTQ+ themes.

4. Heropanti 2 – INR 24.45 crore

A Still From Heropanti 2

Reported Budget: INR 70 crore

Starring Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria, this proved one of the worst‑received Bollywood films in recent years. Even Nawazuddin Siddiqui turned in a poor performance. The film tanked heavily. Heropanti 2 Movie Review: Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria's Action Film is an Assembly of Lazy Fight Scenes and Annoying Acting.

5. Khuda Haafiz: Chapter II – Agni Pariksha – INR 14.33 crore

A Still From Khuda Haafiz: Chapter II – Agni Pariksha

Reported Budget: INR 30 crore

The first Khuda Haafiz gained modest appreciation after its direct‑to‑digital release during the pandemic. Buoyed by this, the makers opted for a theatrical sequel. Unfortunately, Vidyut Jammwal’s action chops couldn’t draw audiences away from their living rooms.

6. Ek Villain Returns – INR 41.69 crore

A Still From Ek Villain Returns

Reported Budget: INR 80 crore

Mohit Suri may have turned himself into a much in-demand filmmaker after the box office success of Saiyaara. But when he made a sequel to his hit Ek Villain with John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria in the lead, that turned out to be a disapppointment at the box office.

7. Yaariyan 2 – INR 2.10 crore

A Still From Yaariyan 2

Reported Budget: INR 25 crore

A remake of Bangalore Days with Divya Khossla, it was both a creative and commercial disaster, rejected outright by audiences.

8. Khichdi 2 – INR 4.05 crore

A Still From Khichdi 2

Reported Budget: INR 15 crore

Given that the first Khichdi spin‑off didn’t work theatrically, a sequel seemed optimistic. Reviews were worse, and box office numbers reflected that.

9. Kaagaz 2 – INR 0.08 crore

A Still From Kaagaz 2

Reported Budget: INR 10 crore

Connected to the first film only by title, with no overlap in genre or cast, it was ignored completely. Never mind, the first movie was a direct OTT release.

10. Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 – INR 0.50 crore

A Still From Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2

Reported Budget: INR 20 crore

Dibakar Banerjee’s follow‑up to his cult hit wasn’t a bad film, but mature content, LGBTQ+ themes and a niche cast limited its appeal.

11. Ishq Vishk Rebound – INR 4.59 crore

A Still From Ishq Vishk Rebound

Reported Budget: INR 20 crore

If the original launched Shahid Kapoor, this skimpy, poorly acted sequel nearly derailed its young cast - especially Pashmina Roshan, Hrithik Roshan’s cousin.

12. Singham Again – INR 268.35 crore

A Still From Singham Again

Reported Budget: INR 375 crore

Despite being the top grosser on this list, its mammoth budget meant it still underperformed. Not even a multi‑star cast featuring Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff and Arjun Kapoor could push it further.

13. Kesari Chapter 2 – INR 93.28 crore

A Still From Kesari Chapter 2

Reported Budget: INR 150 crore

Sharing only Akshay Kumar with the first film, it drew audiences despite a skewed historical portrayal. Its inflated budget, however, meant it fell short commercially.

14. Housefull 5 – INR 160.72 crore

A Still From Housefull 5

Reported Budget: INR 225 crore

A strong cast and a popular franchise name couldn’t save it from poor reviews and an oversized budget. Even a double-climax gimmick couldn't bring in the crowds twice. ‘Housefull 5A’ vs ‘Housefull 5B’ Ending(s) Explained: Breaking Down Who the Real Killers Are and That Surprise Cameo in Akshay Kumar’s Comic Whodunnit.

15. Metro… In Dino – INR 53.66 crore

A Still From Metro… In Dino

Reported Budget: INR 85 crore*

Anurag Basu’s musical drama earned decent reviews, though post‑release reports claimed the actual budget was INR 45 crore - whether that was genuine or PR damage control remains unclear.

While sequels still attract attention in Bollywood, they’re far from a guaranteed success in the post‑pandemic era. From spiritual follow‑ups to direct continuations, several recent films failed to match expectations, proving that familiar names, returning stars and even blockbuster budgets can’t compensate for uninspired storytelling or a lack of audience connection.

