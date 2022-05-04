Tara Sutaria's Heropanti 2 may be receiving some bad reactions from critics and a lukewarm response from audiences but when it comes to fashion, she will rarely get it wrong. With the help of her ace stylist, Meagan Concession, Tara has managed to pull off some of her most glamorous avatars and emerge as a sensation for all the millennials and Gen-Z girls out there. From nailing ethnic fashion to modern designs and cuts, Sutaria can ace it all, all you need to do is, present the outfit to her. Tara Sutaria Is Bold and Badass in an All Leather Co-Ord Set As She Kickstarts Tadap Promotions (View Pics).

Tara recently took to her Instagram account to share pictures in her newest fashion avatar. It was a chic neon green co-ord set with a shirt and hot pants to go with it. To add a dash of contrast, Tara paired it with white pumps and a mini handbag by Christian Louboutin and white shades by Gucci. With nude lips, contoured cheeks, well-defined brows and hair styled in beach waves, she completed her look further. Tara Sutaria and Her Formal Outfit in Pinstripes is What Defines Power Dressing (View Pics).

Tara Sutaria

Tara Sutaria (Photo Credits: Instagram)

For all those seeking some summer fashion advice, we suggest you stick to the basics. Pick some vibrant hues and opt for hot pants or cutesy dresses. And if you need any more suggestions, you can always visit Tara's IG page and try and imitate her personal style.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 04, 2022 12:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).