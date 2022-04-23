The makers of Heropanti 2 have released the second trailer of the film and it is loaded with action sequences. Tiger Shroff, who is playing the character Babloo, is seen performing high-octane action stunts in Ahmed Khan’s film. Apart from Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Tara Sutaria, the trailer also gives a glimpse of Amrita Singh, who is seen playing the role Tiger’s mother in the film. Tiger Shroff’s Heropanti 2 Shot Across Five Picturesque Locations of England, India, Russia, Thailand and Abu Dhabi.

Watch The Second Trailer Of Heropanti 2 Below:

