'I For India' Concert is a Huge Success, Donations Worth Rs 52 Crore and More To Be Pledged to COVID-19 Relief Work

I For India Concert (Photo Credits: Instagram, Twitter)

May 03, 2020 saw Karan Johar and Zoya Akhtar's brainchild, the I For India concert in association with Give India take place, with over 85 Bollywood and Hollywood celebrities coming together to pledge their help to India's fight with COVID-19. Donations and pledges were made, right from wanting to provide India's frontline warriors with better facilities and utilities to protect themselves and us from the pandemic to reaching out to the stranded daily wage workers who have been run to the ground without proper food and shelter, celebrities pledged their solidarity to India, in what we call an epic gesture. I For India Concert: Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Ranveer Singh, Will Smith And Other Celebs Come Together For a Musical Night For A Good Cause.

And every bit of the 4 hour-long concert paid off, considering the initiative has collected a huge amount, that will help in a huge change in the way India has been battling Coronavirus. In his latest post thanking everyone who participated, Karan Johar revealed that the I For India Concert has collected Rs 52 Crores and donations are still coming in at the time of writing this article. Late Bollywood Legends Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor Get Special Mentions From Mira Nair and Amitabh Bachchan During 'I For India' Concert.

Check Out Karan's Post Below:

The I For India Concert saw actors, dancers, musicians, cricketers and some Hollywood legends urge and pledge their support to all causes that COVID-19 has created an impact on. The highlights of the concert were Hrithik Roshan's "Tere Jaisa Yaar Kahan" dedication for his friends, Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy's medley of their hit songs, Pritam and Arijit Singh's collaboration on "Tum Na Ho", Shah Rukh Khan's "Sab kuch sahi ho jaayega" song and the goosebumps-raising tribute that Mira Nair and Amitabh Bachchan gave late actors Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor respectively.