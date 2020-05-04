Gauri Khan Shares an Adorable Fan Video Of Shah Rukh Khan and AbRam's I For India Performance Remixed to the Main Hoon Na Theme

Shah Rukh Khan, AbRam (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Recently, as many as 85 celebrities came together for a virtual concert titled 'I for India' on Facebook, in order to raise funds for the frontline workers who have been helping to fight the Coronavirus pandemic. Organised by Karan Johar and Zoya Akhtar, the online concert was a huge success with who's who of Bollywood including the likes of Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, A R Rahman coming together. In the widely watched live session, Shah Rukh Khan made fans go gaga over him as he performed the finale act along with his son AbRam. The performance on a lockdown themed song 'Sab sahi ho jaayega’ was loved by not only SRK's fans but wife Gauri Khan too. Shah Rukh Khan Gives a Singing Performance During The 'I For India' Concert and It is Both Hilarious and Entertaining (Watch Video).

Gauri took to Instagram to share a fan video which edited SRK and AbRam's performance from the virtual concert and mashed bits of it to the Main Hoon Na theme. In the video, we see Shah Rukh and AbRam dancing and also giving each other an adorable kiss. There's no denying that lil AbRam stole the show of the evening with his cute moves and especially his “Papa enough now!" bit. Sharing this video, Gauri wrote, "Sab sahi ho jaayega... Main Hoon Na remi". The fan video shows their cutest moments from the live session.

Check Out the Video Here:

View this post on Instagram Sab sahi ho jaayega... Main Hoon Na remix 😄 A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) on May 4, 2020 at 1:51am PDT

Not just Gauri but this SRK-AbRam performance found a lot of other fans as well. Reacting to Gauri Khan's post several celebs including Farah Khan, Malaika Arora and Maheep Kapoor couldn't stop gushing over it and even termed it the "cutest". I For India Concert: Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Ranveer Singh, Will Smith And Other Celebs Come Together For a Musical Night For A Good Cause.

As per Karan Johar's latest post, the I for India virtual concert was a massive success and has raised approximately 52 crores till now.