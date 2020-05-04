Late Bollywood Legends Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor Get Special Mentions From Mira Nair and Amitabh Bachchan During 'I For India' Concert

Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor Get Tributes at I For India Concert (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Karan Johar and Zoya Akhtar's brainchild, the I For India digital concert in association with Give India, was a huge hit with over 70k people watching it on Facebook. The main motto of the concert was to help gather donations that would go for the fight against COVID-19, to doctors and medical staff to prepare themselves better for their fight and also to those daily wage labourers who are stranded in various cities of India without food, shelter and means to return to their hometowns. Hrithik Roshan Dedicates His 'Tere Jaisa Yaar Kahan' Piano Rendition to Friends At The 'I For India' Concert (Watch Video).

The concert saw actors, both Hollywood and Bollywood, give messages of solidarity, sing songs and some dance performances. The concert also saw actors and cricketers engage in conversation with various COVID-19 frontline warriors, to help provide information about the pandemic. Shah Rukh Khan Gives a Singing Performance During The 'I For India' Concert and It is Both Hilarious and Entertaining (Watch Video).

However,l the most heart-warming moment for all those watching the concert came when filmmaker Mira Nair and superstar Amitabh Bachchan paid tribute to late Bollywood actors Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor. I For India Concert: Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Ranveer Singh, Will Smith And Other Celebs Come Together For a Musical Night For A Good Cause.

Check Out Mira Nair's Message for Irrfan Khan Below:

Check Out Amitabh Bachchan's Message for Rishi Kapoor Below:

T 3520 - In Memoriam .. pic.twitter.com/zIlVUn3qpg — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 3, 2020

Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor passed away with one day of each other. While Irrfan Khan breathed his last owing to complications arising from a colon disease on April 29, 2020, Rishi Kapoor lost an almost two-year battle to leukaemia on April 30, 2020. While the void left in the film industry by both the superstars will never be filled and we will immensely miss seeing them, we pray for Irrfan and Rishi to rest in peace.