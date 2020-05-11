Shillong Chamber Choir's 'Sar Jo Tera Chakraye - The Lonely Goatherd' Medley Is Just What You Need To Up Your Spirits Amidst Lockdown (Watch Video)

Shillong Chamber Choir (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The nation's 'I For India' online concert was a huge success, with many Bollywood and Hollywood stars and personalities, along with sportspersons coming together to pledge donations to the Give India organisation that was helping various causes in India that were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and the country's subsequent shutdown. However, apart from the many highlights, that the concert, one was the famous Shillong Chamber Choir's medley of Guru Dutt's "Sar Jo Tera Chakraye" and The Sound of Music musical's "The Lonely Goatherd." I For India Concert: Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Ranveer Singh, Will Smith And Other Celebs Come Together For a Musical Night For A Good Cause.

The light-hearted composition, like the choir, announced, indeed lifted up our spirits. And for all of you'll wondering how the group pulled off this performance, they self-recorded their parts from the safety of their homes. Gauri Khan Shares an Adorable Fan Video Of Shah Rukh Khan and AbRam's I For India Performance Remixed to the Main Hoon Na Theme.

Check Out The Video Below:

A report in The Hindu, quoted choir member William Richmond as saying, "The comments are enough proof of how everyone appreciated the medley. Both the songs are popular, quirky and peppy that guarantees cheer and changes one’s mood. We couldn’t have chosen a better song to do for ‘I For India’ campaign. With the lockdown, spirits are low. We have enough of sad, depressing news every day. We wanted to spread cheer and fill people’s heart with happiness. The songs are a reminder of a glorious time." Well, we couldn't agree more!