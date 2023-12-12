Orry, whose real name is Orhan Awatramani and is seen in almost all top Bollywood parties, shared as to what it takes to be in a party full of stars and how it feels to be in one. “To be in a party full of stars you have to agree and sign up to be the most relevant person in the room because I am not a star and it is an amazing feeling to be in a party with the most beautiful, coolest and interesting people in the world,” Orry told IANS. Orry Gives a Glimpse of His Late Night Party With Bhumi Pednekar, Sara Ali Khan, Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor and Others (See Pics).

He calls the feeling real but also unreal at the same time. “The experience is reality but it is always unreal. Every time I am at a party and there is some Bollywood actor or someone famous, I have to pinch myself each time because you see them on screen and then see them in person." Bigg Boss 17: Orry aka Orhan Awatramani To Enter Salman Khan-Hosted Reality Show - Reports.

Orry Reveals: 'Signing Up' to be Relevant is the Key to Partying with Stars

“These beautiful creatures, when they say the most simplest things…. the whole milky way is coming out of their faces and their eyes. Their ability to fascinate and mesmerise you with just a string of words is just wow,” said Orry.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 12, 2023 12:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).