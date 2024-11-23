Hrithik Roshan, who assisted his father Rakesh Roshan in Karan Arjun, shared his fond memories about the film and its shoot. Taking to Instagram, Hritik wrote, “The Karan Arjun experience Ha, I look like a young Kabir with Karan and Arjun". Kabir is Hrithik’s character from the movie War. ‘Salman Khan Loved It, Shah Rukh Didn’t Believe in It’: Rakesh Roshan Opens Up About ‘Karan Arjun’ (Watch Video).

Hrithik continued, “As an assistant , I remember Minerva being the main theatre on release day. Me and dad’s other assistant Anurag (2nd pic in the white sweatshirt), screened the print before the release and we were all incredibly disappointed . The print looked dark and dull. We got the the entire screen washed and as the dirt and grime dissolved into the large washcloth, we heard the manager say. The screen has been washed after 15 years." ‘Karan Arjun’ Re-Release: When Mamta Kulkarni Praised Shah Rukh Khan for Being an Engaging Actor and ‘Warm Person’ (Watch Throwback Video).

Hrithik Roshan Drops BTS Pics From 'Karan Arjun' Set

Hrithik also highlighted another interesting fact and wrote, “Another fun fact , during the song bhangda paale, one late night, a more than merry team of Shahrukh and Salman decided to leave Sariska by car and drive to Delhi promising to be back by morning.I was flabbergasted and jumped ( literally ) on the bonnet of the car to stop them. The call time was 6am and I had to make sure my dad didn't lose the day. He didn’t.”

Hrithik ended the post by revealing how Shahrukh and Salman together made a great impact on him: “Watching Salman and Shahrukh act was a huge learning for me as a 17-year-old. It was the best on-set practical acting school ever. KARAN ARJUN is running in theatres again.”

Hrithik also shared some nostalgic pictures from the sets of Karan Arjun. In the first black-and-white picture, he can be seen posing with Shah Rukh Khan (SRK) and Salman Khan. The second picture is from the song "Bhangda Paale", where SRK and Salman are dressed in kurtas and black pyjamas, and Hrithik can be seen smiling on set.

