Sanjay Leela Bhansali is reportedly set to revive his long-gestating project, Insha Allah, with a significant casting shift. Years after the film was shelved due to creative differences with its original lead, Salman Khan, the filmmaker has reportedly approached Shah Rukh Khan to headline the romance alongside Alia Bhatt. Rajat Sharma’s Daughter Disha Marries Sudarshan M J in Mumbai; Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and PM Modi Attend Grand Wedding (Watch Video).

The project, which explores a relationship between an older man and a younger woman, would mark the first collaboration between Shah Rukh Khan and Bhansali since the 2002 blockbuster Devdas.

Shah Rukh Khan To Join Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Insha Allah’

According to a report by the Deccan Chronicle, the film has finally found the momentum it lacked for nearly seven years. While the premise remains centred on the "fragile bond between a young girl and an older man," the narrative will now feature a different Khan in the driver’s seat.

"Insha Allah is now ready to be revived, with a different Khan in the lead," the Deccan Chronicle stated, noting that Shah Rukh will step into the "lover boy’s shoes" while Alia Bhatt remains attached to the project to play the younger woman. Interestingly, the report suggests that Shah Rukh Khan was the original choice for the role before Salman Khan was initially cast.

Salman Khan’s Exit from ‘Insha Allah’and Creative Differences

The revival comes after a turbulent history for the production. Insha Allah was officially announced in 2019 with Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt, but the project hit a standstill just days before filming was scheduled to begin.

Reports at the time indicated a "showdown" on set between Bhansali and Salman Khan regarding the script’s direction. While Bhansali envisioned a mature, nuanced love story, Salman reportedly favoured making the film a typical "Eid potboiler" with commercial elements. Unable to find common ground, the duo decided to shelve the project, though both have maintained in subsequent interviews that they remain on friendly terms personally.

Netizens React to the SRK-Alia Pairing

The news of Shah Rukh Khan (60) replacing Salman Khan has sparked a polarised debate across social media platforms. While many fans are eager to see the Devdas actor return to his romantic roots, the age gap between him and Alia Bhatt (33) has become a central point of discussion.

Some users have expressed scepticism, citing that the duo previously played a mentor-protege dynamic in Dear Zindagi and that a romantic pairing might feel jarring. Taking to Reddit, a user wrote, "No. No one wants to see SRK romance a 30-year-old. Didn't he say he would stop doing that?" Another wrote, "Ew, not Alia, she is too young. Even someone in their 40s or 50s is younger than SRK." Shah Rukh Khan’s Iconic Dialogue Gets Hollywood Nod; The Academy Shares ‘Om Shanti Om’ Moment on Instagram (Watch Video).

Redditors Discuss Shah Rukh Khan and Alia Bhatt's Reported Casting in ‘Insha Allah’

(Photo Credit: Reddit)

Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt’s Upcoming Movies

While fans await an official announcement on Insha Allah, both actors have packed calendars for 2026. Alia Bhatt is currently preparing for the release of the YRF Spy Universe's first female-led actioner, Alpha, and Bhansali’s own Love & War, while Shah Rukh Khan is focused on his upcoming project King, scheduled for a December 2026 release. Salman Khan, on the other hand Maatrubhumi with Apoorva Lakhia.

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