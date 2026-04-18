Actor Prakash Raj is facing mounting legal challenges following controversial remarks he made regarding the Ramayana during a literature festival. On April 16 and 17, 2026, multiple criminal complaints were filed against the veteran actor in Delhi and Kerala, alleging that his satirical take on the ancient epic intentionally insulted religious sentiments. The controversy has sparked significant debate online, with critics accusing Raj of mocking sacred figures to promote regional and political divides. Veteran Actor Prakash Raj’s Mother Swarnalatha Passes Away at 86 Due to Age-Related Illness.

What did Prakash Raj Say About Lord Ram?

The controversy stems from a session at the Kerala Literature Festival, where Prakash Raj narrated a modernised, satirical version of the Ramayana. In his retelling, Raj described Lord Rama and Lakshmana as "North Indian migrants" who travelled to the South during their exile.

He claimed the brothers entered a forest and ate fruits from a field without paying, describing the land as belonging to Ravana, whom he portrayed as a "South Indian tribal" owner. Raj added a satirical layer by suggesting that Shurpanakha, Ravana's sister, demanded a payment of "USD 2,000 with GST" for the consumed fruits.

The actor further claimed that because the brothers could not pay the bill, Ravana allowed them to stay on the condition that they plant seeds to grow more trees. Raj used this narrative to comment on the contemporary "North-South" cultural debate, suggesting that people from the North should respect Southern culture and languages.

Prakash Raj's Remarks on Ramayana Go Viral

Prakash Raj narrates a made up version of Ramayan to mock Hindus -Ram JI was North Indian -Ravan was South Indian tribal -They became enemies bcz Ram Ji stole fruits from Ravan And he made this blasphemous story only to promote beef eating and create north south divide Shame… pic.twitter.com/HFAV95HXbR — Amit Kumar Sindhi (@AMIT_GUJJU) April 16, 2026

Legal Action on Prakash Raj and Public Backlash

The remarks quickly went viral, leading to immediate legal consequences. On April 16, a criminal complaint was filed with the South District Cyber Cell of the Delhi Police. The complainant, Advocate Amita Sachdeva, accused the actor of "deliberately malicious acts" intended to outrage religious feelings under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

TTD Legal Notice: Bhanu Prakash Reddy, a member of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) Board, issued a legal notice to the actor demanding a public apology. The notice warned of a potential defamation suit seeking damages of up to INR 100 crore if an apology is not issued.

Reports indicate that a separate case has been registered in Kerala following local outrage over the festival comments. Critics on social media have characterised the comments as "blatant Hinduphobia," while some have called for a boycott of Raj’s upcoming films, including high-profile projects like Varanasi and Drishyam 3.

Prakash Raj is well-known for his outspoken political views and has frequently been at the centre of ideological debates in India. While his supporters often defend his comments as a form of social satire or free speech, his latest interpretation of the Ramayana has been viewed by many as an oversimplification of a sacred text that millions hold in high regard. Prakash Raj Takes Dig at Allu Arjun, Jr NTR for Praising Ranveer Singh’s ‘Dhurandhar 2’, Calls Their Support ‘Signs of Obligations’ (View Posts).

The actor has not yet officially responded to the latest legal filings. As of April 18, 2026, authorities are reviewing the complaints to determine if further investigative steps are required.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 18, 2026 03:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).