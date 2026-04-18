Indian cricket star Virat Kohli has once again found himself at the centre of a social media storm after eagle-eyed fans noticed his account "liked" a post by German-South African influencer LizLaz. As the interaction sparked widespread trolling and memes across platforms, Bollywood actress Ameesha Patel has stepped forward to defend the former captain, calling out the online scrutiny. Virat Kohli's Instagram 'Like' on Influencer LizLaz Post Goes Viral; Yuzvendra Chahal Drops 'Algorithm' Comment.

What Did Virat Kohli Like on Instagram?

The controversy began when screenshots began circulating on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram showing that Virat Kohli’s official profile had liked a photo of influencer and travel vlogger LizLaz (Jennifer). The post, originally shared by photographer Advait Vaidya, featured a series of "golden hour" shots of the influencer.

The "like" quickly went viral, largely because Kohli does not follow the influencer. This led fans to draw parallels to a 2025 incident involving actor Avneet Kaur, which Kohli later dismissed as an "algorithm glitch." While the "like" on LizLaz’s post was reportedly removed shortly after it gained traction, it was enough to trigger a wave of speculation and jokes from the digital community.

How Did Ameesha Patel React to Virat Kohli’s Viral ‘Like’ Controversy?

While many social media users were busy making memes, Gadar 2 actress Ameesha Patel voiced her support for Kohli during a recent interaction with the paparazzi in Mumbai. When asked about the cricketer being trolled for the interaction, Patel dismissed the criticism as unnecessary."

Like karna kuch paap hai kya? (Is liking something a sin?)" she questioned, as seen in a viral interaction video of the actress with paparazzi. She emphasised that a public figure’s social media activity should not be subjected to such intense policing."Unki life, unka Instagram, unki marzi. Logon ko bas troll karna hi aata hai. Aur koi kaam dhanda hi nahi hai," she added. (It’s his life, his Instagram, his choice. People only know how to troll; they have nothing better to do.)"

Ameesha Patel Says Trolling is the Real Sin

Patel further argued that appreciating someone’s content is a positive gesture rather than a scandalous one. She urged netizens to focus on their own lives instead of overanalysing a simple digital interaction."Acchi baat hai kisi ke acche kaam ko like karna. Troll karna paap hai, kisi ko like karna nahi," Patel stated. (It’s a good thing to appreciate someone’s good work by liking it. Trolling is the real wrongdoing, not liking someone.)

Ameesha Patel Defends Virat Kohli Amid Trolling Over Like on LizLaz's Instagram Post

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Influencer LizLazs Response

The influencer at the heart of the trending topic also expressed surprise at the sudden attention. In a recent interview, she mentioned being a fan of Kohli and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) but admitted she was confused by how quickly a single "like" became national news."I feel a bit sorry for him actually," she told Hindustan Times, adding that she didn't believe the interaction was intended to cause such a stir. Why Virat Kohli Is Named Among Impact Players for RCB vs LSG IPL 2026 Match?.

Kohli, who is currently leading the run charts in IPL 2026, has not yet issued a formal statement regarding this specific incident.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 18, 2026 12:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).