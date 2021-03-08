Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor feels it is crucial for women to stand up for themselves and their dreams, and shatter stereotypes. "It is crucial for women to stand up for themselves and their dreams and shatter stereotypes. I have always been a staunch supporter of women's causes and have always tried to contribute in my own way as much as possible," Arjun said. On the occasion of International Women's Day, Arjun will interact and celebrate girls who have broken stereotypes, challenged norms, and have themselves become a role model, inspiring a generation to share their experiences and their journeys. Women’s Day 2021: Anushka Sharma Opens Up on How Women Empowerment and Equality Reflects Through Her Films.

Arjun will converse with these girls, share anecdotes from his life on how women can do anything they set their mind to. "It was an eye-opener for me to know the amazing stories of these girls and their inspiring personal journeys," added the actor, who spearheads a digital IP called Bend The Gender that is aimed at saluting girls who have been shattering the glass ceiling across India. Rhea Chakraborty Returns to Social Media With Heartwarming Insta Post on International Women’s Day 2021.

On the work front, Arjun currently awaits the digital release of his upcoming cross-border love story featuring Rakul Preet Singh. He will also be seen in the horror-comedy "Bhoot Police".

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 08, 2021 03:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).