Actress Archana Puran Singh and judge on The Great Indian Kapil Show, her elder son, Aaryamann Sethi, is grabbing the spotlight and not just for being a star kid! He has taken a big step by launching his own YouTube channel and he's already making headlines. In a recent vlog that's got everyone talking, he took fans by surprise by going public with his relationship with actress and model Yogita Bihani.

A Surprise Worth Watching

The video captures a touching moment where Aaryamann travels all the way to Hyderabad to surprise Yogita, who was busy shooting in the city. Completely unaware of his plan, Yogita was left stunned to see Aaryamann waiting for her in the hotel lobby with a bouquet of flowers. The vlog quickly turns into a sweet love story as the couple shares candid conversations about their relationship and is also followed by clips of them shopping, watching a movie, and ending the day with a romantic dinner date.

Watch Aaryamann Sethi’s Latest Vlog:

Who Is Yogita Bihani?

For those who may not know, Yogita Bihani, a rising star in the Indian entertainment industry. She began her acting journey in 2018, making her television debut as Palak Sharma opposite Karan Kundrra in Ekta Kapoor's romantic drama Dil Hi Toh Hai. Her real breakthrough, however, came when she featured alongside Salman Khan in a promo for his game show Dus Ka Dum. Her most talked-about role came in the controversial film The Kerala Story, where she played Nimah Mathews, a woman who goes through a heartbreaking transformation, leaving a strong impact on viewers. In addition to her acting career, Yogita gave a heartfelt TEDx talk titled The Crossroad of Choices in 2020, where she opened up about her personal struggles and the key decisions that shaped her path.

Yogita Bihani Shares Post on Instagram – See Post

Aaryamann Sethi Shares His Love Story

Aaryamann, who often appeared in his mom his mother's YouTube videos and won hearts with his vibrant personality, has now started creating his own content to give fans a deeper look into his personal life. His surprise vlog not only confirmed his relationship with Yogita but also gave viewers a sweet glimpse into their bond and chemistry.

Yogita Bihani and Aaryamann Sethi’s Dating Buzz

The couple first sparked dating rumours when Yogita starred in Aaryamann’s music video Chhoti Baatein. Though they didn’t confirm their relationship earlier, their latest video makes it pretty clear that love is in the air.

