As her movie Drive completed one year of its release, actress Jacqueline Fernandez fondly remembered her late co-star Sushant Singh Rajput, and hoped he was still with her to celebrate the milestone. The actress re-shared a post of the film director, Tarun Mansukhani on her Instagram Story, writing: "1 year of Drive". Rhea Chakraborty’s Accusations Against Sushant Singh Rajput’s Sisters ‘Speculative’: CBI

In another story, she shared a still from the film of herself with the actor, writing: "Wish he was still here with us miss you Sush.." In one story, she re-shared a short video from the movie's song "Makhna" shared by a fan account. "I remember this trip so well,a she wrote with a clip, along with a heartbreak emoji. Sushant Singh Rajput’s Drive Co-Star Sapna Pabbi Reacts to Media Reports That Say She Went Missing After NCB Summon

Meanwhile, Tarun's post read: "It's been a year since we released #drive . And it just doesn't feel celebratory without Sushant. 'Drive' was filled with some amazing memories and overflowed with unforgettable experiences. There are so many people to Thank for this. Some for all the hard work they put into making this film and some others for teaching me about things. Happy anniversary to my Drive family!"

Jacqueline Fernandez's Instagram Story For Sushant Singh Rajput:

To this, the actress commented: "Tarun this film will be always special for me .... Some memories we have for Eva With Sush." Backed by Karan Johar, "Drive was a story of a thief uniting with a street racer for a grand heist involving an elaborate game of deceit with authorities. Sushant was found dead on June 14 at his Bandra flat. His death is being investigated at the moment.

