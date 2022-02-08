Jagjit Singh's loss to the music world of India has been a crushing one. He left as huge a void as Lata Mangeshkar did. We will never find another Jagjit Singh or Lata Mangeshkar. Singh's ghazals in movies have made our childhood so beautiful. It's a pity that this generation will never know him or understand what a great singer he was. Jagjit Singh Birth Anniversary Special: 9 Ghazals From Movies Sung By The Legendary Singer Which Make Us Miss Him More Everyday.

Jagjit Singh has always believed in infusing modern sensibilities and simple lyrics for the melody to reach far and wide. That's why "Tum itna jo muskura rahe ho" isn't a song anymore but a conversation starter in many cases or "Tum chale jaoge to sochenge" from the antara of "Tumko dekha to khaya aaya" for every friend who left us.

But what many may not be aware of is Jagjit Singh did make an acting cameo in a Hindi film titled Aman. It was perhaps before he found fame as a singer as he can be seen wearing the traditional turban worn by the Sikhs. He was of course uncredited. You can checkout the film on YouTube. Kaagaz Ki Kashti Trailer: A Ride Into Legendary Jagjit Singh’s Life That You Wouldn’t Want to Miss

Still on Aman... here is the young, turbaned, pre-stardom Jagjit Singh in a 30-second part as one of Rajendra Kumar's friends pic.twitter.com/trgRF5Te2L — Jai Arjun Singh (@jaiarjun) May 8, 2019

Aman is quite momentous if you look at it. The film had acting cameos by three very important people - Jagjit Singh, Bertrand Russell and Naseeruddin Shah. The latter can be seen as an extra in a funeral processions at the end.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 08, 2022 08:10 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).