Jawaani Jaaneman Actress Elena Fernandes Says Saif Ali Khan Is Extremely Professional

Actress Elena Fernandes. (Photo Credits: IANS)

Mumbai, February 4: Actress Elena Fernandes, who has shared screen space with Saif Ali Khan in the recently released film Jawaani Jaaneman, is completely in awe of the latter.

"Saif is a legendary actor and sharing screen space with him itself is a big deal for me. He is extremely professional and watching him perform was mind-boggling. I am really happy that the audience is receiving the film so well. I wish to work with Saif and amazing producers Jackky and Deepshikha again soon," Elena said. Saif Ali Khan's Statement on 'History' Ignites Twitterati To Create Funny Memes on #ThereWasNoConceptOf.

Apart from Jawaani Jaaneman, Elena is also known for her roles in Kapoor & Sons and Badla. She also featured in Housefull 4. Currently, she is working on a British project.