Jawaani Jaaneman Box Office Collection Day 1: Saif Ali Khan's Film Starts On A Decent Note, Earns Rs 3.24 Crore

Photo Credit: Jawaani Jaaneman

Jawaani Jaaneman is one of the most talked-about movie releases of last Friday. The trailer made it seem as it's just another tale of Saif Ali Khan being a player but it turns out there's more to it. Guess that's why the moment reviews started trickling in, the film picked up the pace at the theatres. It had opened to 10% occupancy yesterday and the total that the Trade was predicting was somewhere around Rs 2 crore. But JJ fared better. It earned Rs 3.24 crore on its first day which is a good number given the way the film started its run at the box office. Jawaani Jaaneman: How Saif Ali Khan’s Jazz Is One of the Riskiest Characters That the Actor Has Done in Recent Times (SPOILER ALERT)

Saturday and Sunday will be crucial for this film as that will set the trend for what happens to it during the weekdays. Saif's character of a commitment-phobic is not one-dimensional here and has many layers. Guess that's where the film scores. Newbie Alaya F is also getting a lot of praise for her portrayal of his daughter who he knew nothing about.

#JawaaniJaaneman does much better than several *solo* #SaifAliKhan movies released in the *recent past*... Biz witnessed an upward trend towards evening shows at metros... Needs to trend well over the weekend for a respectable total... Fri ₹ 3.24 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 1, 2020

It will be interesting to see if Jawaani Jaaneman can see a jump today to score better by the end of the first three days.