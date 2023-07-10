The highly anticipated 'prevue' of megastar Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming high-octane action thriller Jawan, which was unveiled on Monday, has created an instant frenzy amongst netizens. Presenting an all new bald look of SRK, with hard-core action by Nayanthara, the prevue is beaming with Atlee's magic earning love and appreciation from the audience. Fighting with an army of women, it features Shah Rukh's innate swag and high octane action by the entire star cast. It also gives a glimpse of Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone and Sanya Malhotra. Jawan Prevue: Loved Shah Rukh Khan’s Dance to ‘Bekarar Karke Humein Yoon Na Jaaiye’? Check Out OG Song From Bees Saal Baad Featuring Waheeda Rehman and Biswajeet! (Watch Video).

Hailing it as a 'blockbuster', filmmaker-producer Karan Johar wrote in an Instagram story addressing his "bhai" (SRK): "ВНАI!!!!!! This is going to be a juggernaut of a blockbuster! And @atlee47 you have done it again!!!! Wowww, can't wait!!!" with red heart emojis. Director Sujoy Ghosh shared glimpses of the 'prevue' and said: "Man that last few seconds of the jawan trailer.... gotey gripping stuff! I bow to you @iamsrk", and "tooooo good!! jhoomey jo jawan…" Jawan Prevue Out! From Shah Rukh Khan, Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara to Deepika Padukone – Best Moments of Starcast From Atlee's Actioner in Pics.

Check Out The Jawan Trailer Here:

Actress Raashii Khanna commented: "Ufff!!!", with fire and heart emoji. Jawan is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation, directed by Atlee, produced by Gauri Khan, and will release on September 7 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

