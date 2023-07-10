One of the most talked about aspects of Jawan Prevue was the last scene, where Shah Rukh Khan, after revealing his 'bald' look, dances in a Metro train to "Beqaraar Karake Hamen Yun Na Jaaiye". It was quite a fun scene and we loved how SRK shed his inhibitions to do that dance while also living upto his grey character. Jawan Prevue: From 'Moon Knight' to That Bald Reveal, Decoding Shah Rukh Khan's Seven Avatars in Atlee's Film and What They Reminded Us Of! (View Pics).

Check Out the Prevue here:

The original song is from the 1962 film Bees Saal Baad that was directed by Biren Nag and inspired by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's The Hound of the Baskervilles. The song, composed by Hemant Kumar, featured the film's leads, Biswajeet and Waheeda Rehman and was sung by Hemant Kumar himself.

Check Out the Song Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)