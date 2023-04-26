After the blockbuster Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan's next Jawan happens to be one of the most awaited films of this year. Slated to release in theatres on June 2, the SRK-starrer has high expectations from it, as it's helmed by none other than Atlee. Amid the fanfare surrounding Jawan, a FAKE censor board certificate of the flick is going viral online. The morphed image claims that Jawan's trailer is all set to drop on May 2. However, that's not the reality. Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan’s Film’s Post-Theatrical Streaming Rights Bagged by Netflix – Reports.

Case in point, when it comes to Jawan trailer, there has been no official confirmation from the makers as of yet. The image which is surfacing on the internet is the film's old teaser certificate which is edited wherein the date and length portions has been changed. So, in short, Jawan trailer ain't releasing in May. Jawan: Allu Arjun to Make His Bollywood Debut With Cameo in Shah Rukh Khan-Atlee Film - Reports.

Jawan's Fake Censor Board Certificate:

WHO CAN'T WAIT FOR THIS ONE? MARK YOUR CALENDAR AND SAVE THE DATE. 02.05.2023 This movie teaser will give you goosebumps for sure. 🤌❤️#Jawan #ShahRukhKhan #Nayanthara pic.twitter.com/5AwtFjPZsB — Nayanthara Fan Account (@NayanthaaraF) April 26, 2023

Jawan's OG First Teaser Certificate:

Photo Credits: Twitter)

Talking about Jawan, the film is reportedly shot across Pune, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai, Rajasthan and Aurangabad. Apart from King Khan, the film also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanjay Dutt and also has a dance number featuring Deepika Padukone. The title announcement of Jawan had already created a lot of buzz and fans can't wait to see the actioner this June.

