Jawan starring Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara in lead roles happens to be one of the most awaited projects ever. Helmed by Atlee, the teaser of the action thriller which released a few ago made fans crave for more. Now, according to reports, Jawan's post-theatrical streaming rights has been bagged by Netflix. The movie releases on June 2, 2023 in theatres. Jawan Teaser: Shah Rukh Khan’s First Look From Atlee’s Film Leaves Fans Excited For Its Theatrical Release!

Check It Out:

EXCLUSIVE: Shah Rukh Khan - Atlee’s #Jawan post-theatrical streaming rights bagged by NETFLIX for a record price. pic.twitter.com/iOO2smEOz8 — LetsOTT Global (@LetsOTT) June 25, 2022

