Jay Bhanushali Getting Trained to Be ‘Pro Father’

Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij take their baby girl home. (Photo Credits: Viral Bhayani)

Mumbai, January 26: Actor Jay Bhanushali, whose daughter arrived in the world last year, is doing everything to be a "pro father". He and his wife Mahhi Vij also have two children, whom they had adopted earlier.

"First thing is I get up, see my daughter's face, be with her for some time, then I go and work out and I make my other two kids study with me. I teach them and help them complete their homework, then we watch a couple of cartoons where they learn phonics. I am getting trained to be a pro father," he quipped. Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij Share the First Picture of Their Daughter Tara on the Kayamath Actor's Birthday and It's the Cutest Thing You'll See Today.

"Without the support of my family, I would have been nowhere. Especially my wife, the way she has transformed me from a boy to a man. I absolutely love spending time with my little ones. Whenever I'm not at work, I ensure that I spend most of my time with her. I take care of every little thing about her from feeding her to putting her to sleep and also part my role by helping Mahhi with whatever I can and it is the best feeling in the world," he added.

He recently took the #AcuvueOneDayChallenge. Jay shared: "Eye care is very important. The reason is that, I host reality shows and a few people don't know, but far away from me there is a screen where the script is being shown to me. It keeps rolling and I have to read those lines so if you don't have a clear vision, I won't be able to read the lines."

"My tips for healthy eyes would be to eat good food, healthy food. The second thing would be sleeping on time, which is very important and being away from the phone. I also have the right kind of vitamins every day. To take care of your eye health, it's really important to eat healthy, reduce screen-time and stay well-rested. I personally take time off from my phone every day at least for an hour to help reduce stress on my eyes," he added.