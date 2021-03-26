Besides singing, musician Jubin Nautiyal says he also likes to feature in his music videos. While singing will always be his 'first love', acting in music videos is fun, he adds. "My first passion will always be music but shooting for music videos is fun and a different experience too," he says. Jubin Nautiyal’s Meri Aashiqui Crosses 3 Million Views in Just 9 Hours.

The actor's new music video 'Tujhe bhoolna to chaha' is out, and he says it was challenging to shoot. "'Tujhe bhoolna to chaha' was challenging because of the extreme weather. However, the locations explored, the story and emotions behind have been beautifully captured," he says. Jubin Nautiyal to Entertain Fans with a Virtual Concert from His Home in Dehradun Amid COVID-19 Lockdown.

Check Out Tujhe Bhoolna To Chaha Song Below:

He hopes that the song is accepted. "We hope the audiences enjoy the song as much as we enjoyed making it. Big love to my director Ashish Panda as this is our fourth song together and we have created magic again," he says. The video features Abhishek Singh and Samreen Kaur. The track composed by Rochak Kohli and penned by Manoj Muntashir.

