Jubin Nautiyal’s Meri Aashiqui Crosses 3 Million Views in Just 9 Hours

Once again Jubin Nautiyal spread his Romanticism with his new song release named "Meri Aashiqui". His recent music video released on YouTube and other music arenas under the label of T-Series. His music video got enormous love from his supporters that within just 10 hours of release it crossed 3 million views.

Talking about the song then it was sung by the renowned musician Jubin Nautiyal, lyrics by Rashami Virag. Directed by Ashish Panda and produced by Aditya dev. His last music video "Humnava" also embraced enormous love from a huge audience.

Jubin Nautiyal is one of those singers of the music industry who is having a really separate fanbase. His songs and soothing voice create a completely unique aura. The most fascinating thing about his music genre is that it has something else always to offer to the public.

He always chooses to create the most elegant piece of music that touches the heart of millions. His approach towards new and rare presentation segregate him from others who are laying stress these days on remakes. But he is preserving the authentic richness of his music by blending his soothing voice. And the precise example is his recent release "Meri Ashiqui".