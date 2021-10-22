Kader Khan was one of the most talented artists India has ever seen. He played every role is such comfortable ease that it always seemed to be tailor-made for him. Be it a villanious role or the best friend of the hero, Khan had been truly impressive. He was also a fantastic screen and dialogue writer. Most of the iconic dialogues of Amitabh Bachchan have been written by him. But today on his birth anniversary, we will talk about an aspect of Khan that very few know about. Khan had directed two iconic moments in Amitabh Bachchan's career. Exclusive! Ajay Devgn To Recreate Kader Khan's 'Yam Hai Hum' Avatar In His Film 'Thank God'?

In an interview to Rediff, Kader Khan fondly spoke about his desire to direct. "I would love to direct a film. In fact, I have directed portions of films. I directed a portion in Yaarana; the song Saara Zamana is directed by me. I also directed the scene in Amar Akbar Anthony where Amitabh tries to stick a bandaid on the mirror."

Check out the band-aid scene here:

And here's the iconic song from Yaarana

Next time you hail Amitabh Bachchan for his fab dialogue delivery in this scene and the hit song, do spare a few minutes for this unsung hero named Kader Khan.

