Celebrated actor Kamal Haasan mourned the loss of Bollywood icon Dharmendra in an emotional post, offering his condolences to the family and admirers of the 'He-Man' of Bollywood. ‘RRR’ Star Ram Charan Pays Heartfelt Tribute to Dharmendra; Says ‘He Touched Millions of Hearts’ (View Post).

Haasan took to his X (Earlier known as Twitter) timeline and shared a heartfelt note claiming that the Indian cinema has lost one of its kindest icons.

Kamal Haasan Remembers Dharmendra in Emotional Post

Deeply saddened by the passing of my dear friend and legendary actor Dharmendra ji. Dharam Ji’s charm, humility and strength of spirit were as real off-screen as on it. Indian cinema has lost one of its kindest icons. My heartfelt condolences to his family and admirers. pic.twitter.com/I9CgBmlCzl — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) November 24, 2025

He penned, "Deeply saddened by the passing of my dear friend and legendary actor Dharmendra ji. Dharam Ji’s charm, humility and strength of spirit were as real off-screen as on it. Indian cinema has lost one of its kindest icons. My heartfelt condolences to his family and admirers. (sic)"

Several other bigwigs from the entertainment industry expressed their grief using social media.

Rajinikanth shared on the micro-blogging site, "Farewell, my friend. I will always remember your golden heart and the moments we shared. Rest in peace, Dharam ji. My deepest condolences to his family."

Mollywood superstar Mohanalal wrote, "The passing of Dharmendraji marks the end of a cinematic era. A legend whose warmth and artistry will live on forever. My deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. Om Shanti."

Another noteworthy name from the Malayalam film industry, Mammootty, added, "A true icon has left us. Dharam ji’s legacy will continue to inspire every generation.Heartfelt condolences and prayers."

Chiranjeevi's tribute to Dharmendra went like this, "Sri Dharmji was not only a legendary actor but also a remarkable human being. The humility and warmth I experienced every time I met him deeply touched my heart. I will forever cherish the fond memories and personal moments I shared with him."

"My heartfelt condolences on his passing. May his noble soul rest in eternal peace. My thoughts and prayers are with his family, especially my dear friends Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol. His legacy will continue to live on in the hearts of millions. Om Shanti (folded hands emoji)," he added. Amitabh Bachchan Mourns Dharmendra’s Passing, Pays Heartfelt Tribute to ‘Sholay’ Co-Star; Says ‘Another Valiant Giant Has Left Us’ (View Post).

Dharmendra was recently hospitalised at the Breach Candy Hospital after reportedly struggling with breathlessness. However, he was discharged on November 12 and continued his recovery at home. On November 24, the Bollywood star left for the heavenly abode.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (X/ Kamal Haasan). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 25, 2025 12:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).