The Kapoor and Arora sisters are the BFFs of B-town. Their get-togethers happen frequently and fans love to see them together. Last evening, Kareena Kapoor Khan’s sister Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora were seen making an arrival at Bebo’s Bandra residence in Mumbai. Kareena even shared a picture from their fun night out gathering on Instagram and looks like she hosted that mini-party before moving into her new apartment. Kareena Kapoor Khan Ups Her Maternity Fashion, Stuns in a Printed Co-Ord Set With Kolhapuris (View Pics).

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are expecting second baby together. Before the arrival of their little munchkin, the husband and wife duo would be moving into a new home that is in the same vicinity. They are currently residing in the building named Fortune Heights and hence after reading the caption posted by Kareena, fans wondered if they are all set to movie in to their new home. She wrote, “It’s been a FORTUNE of memories... on to the next... to new beginnings. PS: #Fortune you have been kind #FortuneNights #EndOfAnEra #KaftanSeries.” 4-Year-Old Taimur Gets Marriage Proposal From Nora Fatehi And His Mommy Kareena Kapoor Khan Is Left Speechless.

Kareena Kapoor Khan With Her Girl Gang

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

On the work front, soon-to-be mommy Kareena Kapoor Khan will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha in which she is paired opposite Aamir Khan. She has also signed a film with Karan Johar titled Takht.

