Kareena Kapoor Khan and style go hand-in-hand. And as she is expecting her second child, her maternity fashion is also the talk of the town. During her first kid Taimur Ali Khan, Bebo had served some jaw-dropping pregnancy looks and that's the same case this time too. From striking anarkalis, kaftans to baggy clothes that are wow, Kareena is giving the fashion critics many moments to love her. Having said that, recently, she was papped in the city and boy her printed co-ord sets has all our attention. Kareena Kapoor Khan Is Revamping Maternity Fashion, This Time With the Timeless and Lockdown Essential Kaftan!

If you are someone who understands fashion, you'll know that it ain't that easy to look stylish during one's pregnancy days. But we laud the actress for always making spectacular efforts and wearing something oh-la-la that becomes a hot trend. Elaborating on her look, she picked out a printed outfit while making her way to the clinic. Bebo donned a brown colour kurta and loungy pants kinda combo that had patterned all over in black. We love how it was a loose silhouette. Kareena Kapoor Khan Makes Yet Another Compelling Case for Maternity Style, This Time Its a Chic Ethnic Ivory Dress!

Check Out Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pics Below:

Kareena Kapoor Khan (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Here's More:

Kareena Kapoor Khan (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Further, to amp her look, Bebo opted for a pair of kolhapuri chappals and glares. Also, not to miss how she adhered to the COVID-19 rules and was seen wearing a mask. All in all, we adore her latest style shenanigan and have zero complaints. What do you think about it? Is it yay or nay? Tell us in the comments section below. Stay tuned!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 11, 2021 05:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).