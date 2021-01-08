Kareena Kapoor Khan and Nora Fatehi are not just the gorgeous ladies of B-town, but both the actresses have humongous fan following around the globe. These actresses are style icons too and they have made heads turn with their glamorous appearances on the big screen and red carpet events as well. Talking about the cutest star kid on the block, Taimur, son of Kareena and Saif Ali Khan, this munchkin has a huge fan base as well and netizens wait to catch a glimpse of him well. The nation and these fans of Kareena, Nora and Taimur are amazed after what the Morrocan beauty expressed to the yummy mommy on her popular chat show. Taimur Ali Khan Turns 4! Kareena Kapoor Khan Says, ‘Chase Your Dreams And Keep Your Chin Up My Boy’.

Nora Fatehi got candid with Kareena Kapoor Khan on the latter’s chat show What Women Want. There are many popular celebs who have made an appearance on this show and talked about their personal and professional lives and much more. But what Nora expressed has left Kareena totally speechless. Nora expressed her desire to marry Kareena’s four-year-old son Taimur when he gets older. The tiny tot is undoubtedly one of the most loved child, but this was totally unexpected. Bell Bottom: Nora Fatehi Refutes Reports of Doing an Item Number for Akshay Kumar’s Espionage-Thriller.

Nora Fatehi was lauded for her amazing dance moves and Kareena said she and her husband Saif Ali Khan are her fan. Nora thanked Bebo and said, “I am hoping that soon, when Taimur gets older, we can think about an engagement or marriage between me and him.” Kareena was stumped to hear that but she took it all heartily and replied, “Well, he is four. I think there is a long way to go.” Nora laughed to and stated, “It’s okay, I will wait.” Well, that was indeed a candid, hearty chat between the two gorgeous ladies of B-town.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 08, 2021 11:01 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).