Bollywood movie Refugee clocks 20 years and so does Kareena Kapoor Khan's career! The super talented Kapoor girl entered the B-town industry along with Abhishek Bachchan with this JP Dutta's romantic drama. Not just was it loved by the fans for the story but also for its beautiful music album. For two whopping decades, Bebo has been entertaining us with amazing films and characters. She celebrated this by sharing her very first shot of her career in Bollywood and thanked the team. Road To 20: Abhishek Bachchan Remembers Shooting for Game, Dum Maaro Dum in 2011 (View Post).

The actress shared a snap of her first shot where she is portraying intense expressions. She has soaked tresses all over her faces, looking all confident for her debut shot.

Explaining about the same in her Instagram caption, she wrote, "My first shot was at 4 am... I woke up this morning at 4, looked in the mirror, and said to myself that this was the best decision I could have ever taken. 20 years of hard work, dedication, and self-confidence... I am extremely grateful to all my fans for all your love, support, and strength... Thank you #JPDutta for my life in the movies... @bachchan for being the sweetest co-star... and every single person involved in this film. Want to go back in time... #20YearsAndNotGivingUp."

Check Out Kareena's Post Here:

Indeed, since then, Kareena has not looked back once and has only climbed the success ladder higher. She was last seen in Irrfan Khan-Radhika Madan starrer Angrezi Medium. She will be next seen in Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chadha.

