Kareena Kapoor's second son is already a month old. His aunt and Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Ali Pataudi shared a sweet collage of Kareena holding the little guy and Taimur on her IG story. Kareena's picture is the same one that she had shared on Women's Day where she is holding the baby close to her heart. Taimur's picture is the one where he baked his whole family...we mean metaphorically! Kareena Kapoor Shares Adorable Picture of Taimur Showing off His Baking Skills

Saba has been sharing some really cute and cool posts of her family which gives us enough reasons to stalk her Insta profile. She is one of the Pataudis who likes to keep a low-profile. She shares a lot of unseen pictures from several Pataudi outings and we glad she does.

Saba Ali Khan Ig Story

Saba stayed away from the limelight and instead invested in a jewellery designing business. She is also a tarot card reader and a healer. You can find her designs on her Instagram page which are quite elegant. She had told TOI once, "I do not think I could have learned from a better Mutawalli than my father, I hope he was around to teach me more." Hence, she is also the Mutawalli of the Auqaf-e-Shahi, a trust that manages Bhopal’s princely waqf properties, which are worth crores.

