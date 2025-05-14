Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki in 2023. His next film, tentatively titled King, is generating a lot of buzz on the internet. Helmed by Pathaan director Siddharth Anand, the movie is touted to be an action entertainer that will surely leave audiences on the edge of their seats. It also marks Shah Rukh Khan's debut collaboration with his daughter, Suhana Khan, who will be playing a crucial role in the film. A day ago, it was reported that Anil Kapoor has made a 'Jhakaas' entry into the cast of King. While fans are still digesting the news, a new report has revealed that Jackie Shroff has also been roped in for the film. Are we finally getting a Trimurti reunion? ‘King’: Anil Kapoor To Play Shah Rukh Khan’s Mentor in Siddharth Anand’s Upcoming Action-Packed Entertainer Film? Here’s What We Know.

Jackie Shroff Joins Anil Kapoor and SRK in ‘King’

According to a report in Pinkvilla, a source close to the development has confirmed Jackie Shroff's casting in Shah Rukh Khan's King alongside Anil Kapoor. "Siddharth Anand narrated the basic world of King to Jackie Shroff along with his character arc, and the actor took no time to come on board for the film. Jackie is all excited to embark on this action-packed journey with Shah Rukh Khan and the team. Jackie feels that Shah Rukh KHna is the most accomplished and large hearted producers of Indian cinema and is looking forward to be on the sets of King."

Jackie Shroff’s Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MMA Matrix Fitness Center ™ (@mmamatrixgym)

The source further added, "King has one of the largest ensemble for a feature film in the modern times as every character has been cast to perfection with actors who fit the bill to the T. Apart from this ensemble, King will some more actors to play relatively small but important characters in the film." For the unversed, Shah Rukh Khan is set to play the role of an assassin in the film, and Anil Kapoor will be seen as his mentor. The movie also features Abhishek Bachchan, Arshad Warsi and Abhay Verma in key roles. Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘King’: Is Deepika Padukone Playing Suhana Khan’s Mother? Director Siddharth Anand’s Cryptic Post Ends The Viral Hot Rumour!.

Directed by Siddharth Anand and written by Sujoy Ghosh, King is bankrolled by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures. The movie will soon commence shooting with a release planned in the second half of 2026.

