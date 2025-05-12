Shah Rukh Khan made one of the most iconic comebacks in Bollywood with Siddharth Anand's Pathaan and Atlee's Jawan in 2023. He later starred in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki, which received mixed responses from both audiences and critics. Since then, fans have been eagerly awaiting updates regarding the Bollywood superstar's next film, King. The action-packed entertainer, initially planned to be directed by Sujoy Ghosh, now has Siddharth Anand taking over the director's chair. King also marks the debut collaboration of Shah Rukh Khan and his daughter, Suhana Khan. A new report has now revealed that Anil Kapoor has also joined the cast of King. Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘King’: Is Deepika Padukone Playing Suhana Khan’s Mother? Director Siddharth Anand’s Cryptic Post Ends The Viral Hot Rumour!.

Anil Kapoor Joins Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘King’

A source told Pinkvilla that Anil Kapoor is all set to share screen space with Shah Rukh Khan in the upcoming film King. The report revealed that Anil Kapoor will play SRK's mentor in the film."Shah Rukh Khan plays an assain in King, Anil Kapoor will be seen as his handler. There were multiple actors considered for the part, but the team amicably feels that Anil Kapoor suits the role to the T. Anil is also excited to collaborate with Shah Rukh Khan on this mega-budget actioner," the source said.

Anil Kapoor To Play Shah Rukh Khan’s Mentor in ‘King’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pinkvilla (@pinkvilla)

The portal further revealed that King is scheduled to go on floors in Mumbai between May 18 and May 20, followed by an international schedule in Europe. The film is set to release between October and December of 2026. The source added, "The film has been written keeping modern audience in mind and presents Shah Rukh Khan life never before - raw and rooted. The action sequences too are designed balancing style with rawness." ‘Loved Seeing King Khan’: Khloe Kardashian Is All Hearts for Shah Rukh Khan’s Met Gala 2025 Debut, Calls Bollywood Superstar’s Look ‘Amazing’.

Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, Anil Kapoor and Suhana Khan, King also features Abhishek Bachchan, Arshad Warsi and Abhay Verma in key roles. Anirudh Ravichander will handle the music for the film.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 12, 2025 05:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).