Recently, a rumour went viral claiming that Deepika Padukone would once again be collaborating with Shah Rukh Khan. After making her Bollywood debut opposite SRK in 2007's Om Shanti Om, the duo have worked together on several films, most of which have been box office successes - including Pathaan and Jawan in 2023. So, it felt like Shah Rukh Khan was looking to repeat his lucky charm in yet another project - King. Kareena Kapoor Khan or Deepika Padukone? One Actress Set for a Cameo in Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘King’ – Read Details.

However, according to these rumours, the two actors were not going to be paired romantically. Instead, it was claimed that Deepika Padukone was set to play the mother of Suhana Khan in an extended cameo. Now, that was a bit of a dealbreaker. Isn’t Deepika - who’s 39 in real life - a little too young to convincingly play the mother of a 24-year-old, especially when that 24-year-old is the daughter of her first Bollywood co-star?

You can argue that Deepika did play Ranbir Kapoor's mother in Brahmastra and Shah Rukh Khan's mother in Jawan, but she didn't get to share the screen with them in that capacity, so it never felt awkward.

Siddharth Anand Shuts It Down

Well, it turns out the rumour is just that - a rumour. Siddharth Anand, who is set to direct King, took to X (formerly Twitter) and posted a one-word response: “False.” While he didn’t elaborate, the timing of his post coinciding with the Deepika casting speculation made it easy to connect the dots. It seemed like his way of shutting down the buzz without dignifying the source - a bit of a Chad move, we must say. ‘King’: Shah Rukh Khan To Kickstart Shooting for Siddharth Anand’s Action Film Soon? Here’s What SRK Said (Watch Video).

False. — Siddharth Anand (@justSidAnand) April 7, 2025

Siddharth Anand has previously directed Deepika Padukone in Pathaan and Fighter. After giving birth to her daughter Dua with Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone has yet to officially announce her next film. There is a strong rumour that she may be part of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love and War, which also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal. However, nothing has been confirmed as of now.

What We Know So Far About 'King'

As for King, other than the occasional tease from Shah Rukh Khan, there has been no official announcement regarding the film or its cast. Rumour has it that, in addition to SRK and Suhana, the film may also feature Abhishek Bachchan and Abhay Verma.

Originally, Sujoy Ghosh was supposed to direct the movie, with Siddharth Anand serving as a creative consultant. However, this changed a few months ago, with Siddharth replacing Ghosh, who now remains onboard as the screenwriter. The film is aiming for a 2026 release.

