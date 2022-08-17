From Vijay Devarakonda to Kartik Aaryan, Aditya Roy Kapur and even Ryan Gosling, Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon wants them to be at her swayamvar. Kriti in a conversation about her interest in organising a swayamwar for herself, also shared who all should be a part of it. Kriti Sanon Shares Most Irritating Thing About Her Sister Nupur Sanon During an Ask Me Anything Session.

During a live show on Roposo, Kriti said, "Vijay Devarakonda is good looking and he sounds sensible to me. I have seen some of his interviews too and he seems to be very real and sensible. He could be in the Swayamwar. Kartik Aryan could be in it and Aditya Roy Kapur too. Is there anyone else who is single?" The actress added: "I would love to work with Ryan Gosling and I would also like him to be in my Swayamwar." Ganapath Part 1: Kriti Sanon Arrives in Ladakh for the Shoot of Her Upcoming Action-Thriller.

On the work front, the 32-year-old actress, who made her Bollywood debut in 2014 with Heropanti starring Tiger Shroff, has a gamut of films lined up for release. Kriti, who has a Bachelor of Technology degree in Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering, will be seen in movies such as Bhediya, Ganpath, Adipurush and Shehzada.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 17, 2022 10:21 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).