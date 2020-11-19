Actor Aditya Roy Kapur is happy with the audience response to his role in Ludo. He plays a stand-up comic and voice artiste in the Anurag Basu film. "Every day on set was like a surprise. We used to go on set and dada (Anurag Basu) would put us in the crazy situations, though he knew exactly what he wanted from every scene. Ludo: Rohit Saraf Shares BTS Video from Anurag Basu Film When the Actor Found Perfect Alternative for Beer

I usually like to prepare and think about each scene but here I just went with the flow, and it's amazing to see and feel all the love and appreciation. This is the first time I've tried comedy in my career and it feels great to learn that people bare enjoying it so much," said Aditya.

Aditya will soon play a lead role in the action packed thriller "OM: The Battle Within". The film is directed by debutant Kapil Verma, and will go on floors in December this year.

