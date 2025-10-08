The highly anticipated romantic musical starring Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela was postponed multiple times due to title title-related dispute. The project was announced two years ago with Anurag Basu as the director. Initially planned as Aashiqui 3, the title was later dropped. Now, after months of waiting, it looks like the makers have finally settled on a new title. According to a latest media reports, Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela’s upcoming film has been titled Tu Meri Zindagi Hai. Amid ‘Saiyaara’ Success, Is Anurag Basu Rewriting ‘Aashiqui 3’ Starring Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela? Here’s What Filmmaker Revealed.

Kartik Aaryan-Sreeleela’s Upcoming Film Titled ‘Tu Meri Zindagi Hai’?

Anurag Basu's romantic musical starring Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela was tentatively called Aashiqui 3. However, due to a rift between Mukesh Bhatt and Gulshan Kumar, the film was later adopted as an independent project. While reports suggested that efforts were made to mend the differences between the producers, it didn't work out. And it seems like the film has finally received a new title - Tu Meri Zindagi Hai. A source close to the development said, "The production team aimed for a title that would evoke a sense of nostalgia without inviting legal or creative issues. Tu Meri Zindagi Hai has seemed to be the ideal choice."

Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela on the Set of ‘Aahiqui 3’

Anurag Basu Planning an Entirely Different Love Story

Talking about the film, the insider further added, "It's a timeless love story with Basu's unique approach to the genre. With the release still over six months away, the team has ample time to incorporate additional songs. The latest filming schedule is taking place in Mumbai and is expected to continue till the end of 2025, with some finishing touches extending to early 2026."

When Is ‘Tu Meri Zindagi Hai’ Releasing?

According to the latest reports, the producers of Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela's upcoming film are aiming for a grand release on May 1, 2026. However, an official confirmation has to be made by the makers. Amid Untitled Film With Kartik Aaryan, ‘Kissik Girl’ Sreeleela Sparks Buzz About New Project After Being Spotted at Mumbai’s Mehboob Studio (Watch Video).

How ‘Saiyaara’ Became ‘Aashiqui 3’

Filmmaker Mohit Suri, who is riding high on the success of his latest release Saiyaara, revealed during an interview that the story of his film was originally meant for Aashiqui 3. He shared that he was drafting the film when Mukesh Bhatt and Bhushan Kumar were on good terms. However, they were in a hurry to announce the project, which he wasn’t comfortable with. The movie later featured Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda and went on to become one of the biggest hits of 2025, making the duo among the most in-demand actors of the new generation.

