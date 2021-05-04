Actress Madhuri Dixit Nene reiterated the need to hold on to loved ones in the time of crisis, in a new post she shared on Tuesday evening. "Hold your loved ones closer than ever," she wrote alongside an image that sees her strike a smiling pose with husband Sriram Nene. Madhuri Dixit Gets Second Jab of COVID-19 Vaccine, Urges Everyone To Take the Vaccine As Soon as Possible (View Post).

In the image, which seems to be clicked abroad, Madhuri sports sporting a denim dungaree with a black full-sleeved top. She lets her hair open and completes the casual look with spectacles and sneakers. Hubby Nene wears a dark blue pullover, with white shirt and shorts, with socks and sneakers. Madhuri Dixit Shares a Gorgeous Makeover Video As She Performs to Viral ‘Bajre da Sitta’ Trend.

Check Out Madhuri Dixit's Instagram Post Below:

Madhuri tagged the post with #MayThe4thBeWithYou. Among the earliest to post a reaction was Arjun Bijlani, who described the couple as "cute". Madhuri will next be seen in the web series "Finding Anamika". She plays a superstar who goes missing. Manav Kaul and Mohit Raina also star in the show.

