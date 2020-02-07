Malang: Disha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu – Ranking the Main Characters on the Level of Deranged Craziness (SPOILER ALERT)

Malang: Disha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu – Ranking the Main Characters on the Level of Deranged Craziness (Photo Credit: YouTube)

With Malang, Mohit Suri is back to revisiting the recipe that gave him his biggest hit, Ek Villain. Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani play the main leads in the film, with Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu also seen in important roles. Malang is both a tragic love story and a dark suspense thriller told across one night. Malang, for most of the portions, has gripping moments and reels you in the mystery of why its brooding protagonist is going on a murder spree in one night.

Before we go ahead and discuss the film, let me warn you that there will be some major spoilers for Malang ahead. So do not read further, if you are planning to watch the film over the weekend.

If you have seen the trailer, you might have heard the main characters saying how taking a life means something different for each of them. Actually, the trailer may not have spoilt much in terms of plot, but it does ruin two major twists when it comes to two main characters in the film.

In this special feature, we look at the major characters of the film, and rank them, from the least dangerous to the most, based on how vicious they are in terms of their craziness.

Elli Avram as Jenny

Elli Avram in Malang

Ah, poor Jenny! She may have a bad drug habit and her being a prostitute is what brings trouble for the lead characters. But Jenny is good at heart and helps both Advait and Sara out in some very sticky situations. She saves Sara's life, while helping Advait with his killing mission. Sadly, her good-heartedness is what cut shorts her life, as she is brutally killed by the main antagonist. Bhalai ka zamana hi na raha ab!

Disha Patani as Sara

Disha Patani in Malang

Sara is the text-book definition of a kindred free spirit. Leaving everything worldly back in the States, she comes to Goa to roam around like a free bird, meet a similar kindred spirit in Advait, and indulge in various adventure sports and clubbing. Not to mention, the many lovemaking sessions. Like with Shraddha Kapoor's character in Ek Villain, she is positioned as this lover set for a path to doom. But there is a twist! Yes, her story takes a tragic turn and she is almost killed by the bad guys. However, the final twist reveals that she survives her attack (though she loses her unborn baby in the process), and has been in the hiding all this while, making elaborate plans on how to take revenge on her attackers. It was also revealed that she helped Advait deliver the killing blow to their enemies, while also finishing off their main foe single-handedly.

Aditya Roy Kapur as Advait

Aditya Roy Kapur in Malang

In Malang, we see two personas of Advait. In the flashback portions, he is this adventurous youngster, who is fascinated by the free-spiritedness of Sara while in Goa, and falls for her. We learn that Advait comes from a broken family, so he baulks when he learns that Sara is pregnant. Though he leaves her the next day, Advait does return to his love once he realises his mistake. However, his troubles start from thereon, as not only does he get to see his lover 'die', but also get implicated in a false drug case and sent to jail for five years. Once he is out, he has becomes this brooding, mean killing machine who taunts the police and commits the murders after challenging them.

Anil Kapoor as Inspector Anjaney Agashe

Anil Kapoor in Malang

Anjaney Agashey is a drug-addled maniac cop but with better motives and a tragic backstory. Once a police officer with a penchant for following rules, his daughter's death during an encounter turns him into a coke-snorting, trigger-happy officer who doesn't think twice about torturing criminals to get intel, or killing them in fake encounters. The man is a ticking time-bomb, full of quips, but he isn't a bad man. A bad officer? Oh, yes!

Vatsal Sheth, Keith Sequeira, Prasad Jawade as Victor, Nitin and Deven

Keith Sequeira in Malang

Vatsal Sheth, Keith Sequeira, and Prasad Jawade play the three cops who are killed by Advait (and Sara) during the Christmas Eve/Winter Solstice night. To the outsiders, they are like good officers and family men. In reality, though, they are morally corrupt officers, who reek of toxic masculinity and go to any lengths to hide their crimes. They are responsible for the near-death of Sara, and for sending Advait to jail. But they are still no match for the real sociopath, a colleague of theirs, on whose orders they did these crimes.

Kunal Kemmu as Michael

Kunal Kemmu in Malang

Having played an antagonist in Kalank, the former child star and Saif Ali Khan's bro-in-law once again shines as the baddie with a man-problem in Malang. When we see him first, the film lets us assume that Michael, a senior police officer, is someone who doesn't want to break the rules. The movie expects us to feel bad for him when he is called to investigate the murders right when his wife is at the verge of leaving him for her lover. Once the layers are peeled from Advait's backstory, we realise that Michael was the one who was the kingpin of all the troubles. His impotency gives Michael a dangerous complex, making him a murderous sociopath. He even gets married to a girl, despite knowing the fact that he can never have a sexual life, just so no one knows his problem. When Sara insults his manhood, Michael wants her dead so that no one knows his 'secret'. He is also a vicious wife-beater, as shown in the climax of the film. You can't help but draw comparisons with Kunal's character in Malang and that of Casey Affleck in The Killer Inside Me - both dangerous cops with a tendency to do violent acts on women.