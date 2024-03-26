Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor are not the only ones who are crushing hard on Disha Patani. Millions of others admire her for all the right reasons. Disha, with that super hot body of hers, is a sight for sore eyes. Now while she sweats it hard in the gym, we also believe that she's genetically blessed with this lean body of hers. Now while other actresses might be envying her, she continues strutting in style in those stunning bodycon dresses of hers. Sara Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Recent Appearances in Black That Impressed Us.

Disha with that tall and lean frame of hers sure manages to make even the simplest outfit look incredibly hot. While her contemporaries like to juggle between different silhouettes, Patani is content with her bodycon outfits, ones that let her flaunt those curves. From movie promotions to award ceremonies, trust Disha Patani to never ditch these dresses. Now you may tag it as extremely boring, but we believe it's her personal style and probably the one she is most comfortable in. The Malang beauty certainly carries these dresses with so much chutzpah that she never makes them look dull or cheap. To prove our point, let's check out some of the coolest bodycon dresses from her wardrobe, shall we? Yodha Actress Disha Patani's Saree Looks Are Simply Irresistible - See Pics!

Go Green!

Disha Patani (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Hot in White

Disha Patani (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Bling it On!

Disha Patani (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Hot Damn!

Disha Patani (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Pretty You

Disha Patani (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Beauty in Brown

Disha Patani (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Ooh La La!

Disha Patani (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Ain't she the hottest?

