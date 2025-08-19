Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and his family have vacated their iconic sea-facing Bandra residence, Mannat, temporarily. The move comes as a part of a major renovation project that began in May 2025. The family is currently living in a luxurious duplex apartment in Pali Hill, which the Jawan actor has rented. Amid this, social media influencer and content creator Shubham Prajapat tried to sneak into the actor's iconic residence by pretending to be a Zomato delivery agent. Shah Rukh Khan’s Wife Gauri Khan Rents Lavish INR 1.35 Lakh per Month Apartment for Staff, As Mannat Undergoes Grand Makeover – Here’s What We Know.

Fake Zomato Delivery Boy Sneaks Into Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat?

The video shared on Shubham Prajapat's Instagram handle, Madcap Alive, showed the content creator standing outside Shah Rukh Khan's residence, Mannat, expressing his wish to meet the Bollywood superstar. However, his initial attempt failed as the security did not allow him to enter. With a backup plan, he ordered two coffees—one for himself and the other for Shah Rukh Khan. When the order arrived, he convinced the delivery agent to let him take the order inside.

This time, the guard once again doesn’t allow him to enter through the front gate. However, he instead directs him to deliver the parcel through the back door. Excited, Shubham rushes to the other gate, hoping to finally catch a glimpse of the acting great. At the second gate, he tells the guard that an order has been placed from Mannat, or perhaps it was sent as a gift. But the guard asks Shubham to call the person who made the order, leaving Shubham’s plan in shambles. The guard can be heard hilariously telling Shubham, “Woh ek phone karega toh coffee wala nachega uske saamne.” (If SRK really wanted a coffee, the coffee maker would dance in joy before him).

Content Creator Pretends To Be Food Delivery Boy To Enter SRK’s Mannat – Watch Video

SRK and Family’s Temporary Abode

The renovation at Mannat is expected to take approximately two years. During the renovation, King Khan and his family are staying at the duplex apartment at the upscale Puja Casa building in Pali Hill. The actor has reportedly rented four floors of the luxury apartment constructed by Bollywood producer Vashu Bhagnani. Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat Faces CRZ Violation Claim; National Green Tribunal Seeks Proof From Activist.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Work Front

Shah Rukh Khan, who was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki, next has an action film titled King. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the movie marks King Khan's debut collaboration with his daughter Suhana Khan and also features Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor and Abhay Verma in key roles.

