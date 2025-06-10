Celebrity interior designer Gauri Khan, who is also the wife of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, has signed a three-year lease for a 2BHK apartment for the family's staff. According to documents accessed by real estate portal Zapkey, Gauri Khan will pay a monthly rent INR 1.35 lakh, with a 5 percent annual increase as per the rent agreement. The property, located in Pankaj Premises Cooperative Society in Khar, Mumbai, spans around 725 square feet. It includes two bedrooms, two bathrooms, a hall and a kitchen, reports The Times of India. A security deposit of INR 4.05 lakh has been paid for the flat. The lease will be from April 10, 2025, to April 9, 2028. Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat Inside Pics Go Viral: From Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh to Salman Khan and Rekha – List of SRK's Celeb Neighbours.

Why Did Gauri Khan Rent an Apartment for Her Staff?

The move comes after SRK and family rented two duplex apartments in Mumbai's upscale Pali Hill area in Bandra for INR 8.67 crore for three years (INR 2.9 crore per year), and moved there recently. SRK's iconic sea-facing mansion Mannat is undergoing major renovation, and the family has vacated their Bandra Bandstand bungalow for the time being. These swanky duplexes, totalling more than 10,500 square feet, now serve as the temporary residence of the Khan family, while Mannat gets a glamorous upgrade.

Gauri Khan Shares Family Picture – See Post:

Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, and their children Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan and AbRam Khan have moved into their new home in Puja Casa, also located in Pali Hill, where they will stay for the next three years. Meanwhile, Mannat, one of the most talked-about celebrity homes in India, is set to become even grander. Reports suggest two more floors might be added to the bungalow, making it even more luxurious.

Shah Rukh Khan Talks About Mannat

Mannat holds deep emotional value for Shah Rukh Khan. In past interviews, the actor revealed that he bought the house in 2001 at a time when it was beyond the family's budget. Coming from Delhi, the idea of living in a bungalow felt like home to him.

With limited funds back then for interior design, he turned to Gauri, asking her to take charge of designing the house. Her eye for design and creative flair turned their dream house into a reality — and even led her into the world of interior design professionally, he shared. From handpicking leather for sofas in South Africa to spending her limited foreign exchange on decorative pieces, Gauri built Mannat piece by piece.

Now, as the Mannat enters its next phase of transformation, the Khan family is once again embracing change — with style.

