Manoj Bajpayee Birthday: 5 Marvellous Lesser-Known Facts Of The Gangs Of Wasseypur Actor That Are Must-Read!

It is Manoj Bajpayee's birthday! The Bollywood actor has already proved his mettle in the film industry. Hence, we don't have to give you a separate introduction to his filmy career. The recipient of two National Film Awards and also India's fourth-highest civilian honor Padma Shri, the man sure has a treasure of talent. From films like Bandit Queen, Kaun to Rajneeti, Gangs Of Wasseypur, he has done a variety of roles. However, everyone knows that, right? So, let us take a look at 5 of his lesser known facts instead! Mrs Serial Killer Trailer: Jacqueline Fernandez-Manoj Bajpayee's Riveting Murder Mystery Will Definitely Find a Place in Our Quarantine Watch-List (Watch Video).

What's In a Name?

The actor's name was kept as Manoj for a reason! And the reason is much-loved actor of the yesteryear, Manoj Kumar. The man definitely has not let his parents down, we must say!

Dance Skills

Everyone knows Manoj as a fine actor. But who knows that he has also learnt semi classical dance form of West Bengal? The actor learnt 'Chau' for four years. Now, that's a revelation.

His Guru

All the actors have one guide atleast who help them find a path in the industry. For Manoj, it was British-born Indian theatre director Barry John. The actor has considered him as his teacher throughout.

Study

This fact should not come of as surprise. The actor studied only for a month before the examination. Rest of all his college time was dedicated to dramatics.

On-Sets

The actor does not look in the mirror while getting his make-up done! Why? Because he feels complex! Strange, no!

Well, this was a fun insight into a stellar actor like Manoj Bajpayee. We wish him a very successful decade with a lot more exciting roles on his plate further!