Milind Soman, the hottest and the fittest celeb, is an icon of the 90s. He is a supermodel, actor and an avid sportsman who has fans across the globe. One really cannot get over his charming looks. Today, November 4, Milind celebrates his 55th birthday and how! We have often seen him hitting the beachside and roads for long runs in a sports gear and simple footwear or even barefoot at times. But on the occasion of his birthday, this 55-year-old hottie has gone an extra mile. Milind has shared a sexy picture on Instagram and we bet, you'll be stunned. He has shared a picture of himself running nude on the beachside on his birthday!

Milind Soman loves running on the beach. But did you expect something like this from him? He wished himself and shared the photo with the caption, "Happy birthday to me. 55 and running!" This spectacular picture has been captured by his ladylove, his wife Ankita Konwar. It is indeed a perfect shot flaunting his well-toned physique.

Milind Soman Runs Nude On The Beachside

And An Adorable Pic With A Fruit Cake

Milind Soman Turns 55 (Photo Credits: Instagram)

This is not the first time that Milind Soman has created a storm on social media platforms. He has been photographed nude with his ex-girlfriend, who was also ex-Miss India and model, Madhu Sapre. The duo had posed nude for a print advertisement. Milind and Madhu had worn only shoes and a python wrapped around them for a Tuff Shoes commercial in the 90s and a case was registered against them. A case was also lodged under the Wildlife Protection Act against the advertising agency for illegal use of the python. This controversy and the case went on for more than a decade and later the accused (publishers and distributors of two magazines, the advertising agency, the two models and the photographers) were acquitted.

