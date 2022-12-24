Mohammed Rafi, the great Indian playback singer and musician, was born on December 24, 1924. He was one of the most influential singers of the Indian subcontinent. Rafi sang all kinds of peppy numbers, patriotic songs, sad songs, romantic songs, bhajans and qawwalis and was known for his versatility and range of voice. He was known for his ability to mould his voice as per the person and the style of the actor of the song. As you celebrate Mohammed Rafi’s 98th birth anniversary, we at LatestLY have compiled five of his all-time favourite songs, which remain evergreen in Indian cinema. Remembering Legendary Singer's Best Bollywood Songs That We Love to Hum.

Likhe Jo Khat Tujhe (Kanyadaan)

This song is loved by people of all generations. There have been various DJ mixes of this song, but the original one is still the best one and will always have its place in the playlist of the best songs in Indian cinema.

Gulabi Aankhen Jo Teri Dekhi (The Train)

This is another very famous song that is still at the top of the romantic songs list. It was sung by various singers later and with various different variations, but when the original version is played, everyone is completely in love with Rafi’s collection all over again.

Aaj Mausam Bada Beimaan Hai (Loafer)

During the downpour, no other song strikes the mind as fast as this one. The expressive voice of Rafi makes every word of this song just apt for the rainy season.

Sar Jo Tera Chakraye (Pyaasa)

This peppy number is sung by Indians every time they enjoy a Champi time on Sunday morning. This fun track is loved by many people and is a must in the list of Mohd. Rafi’s evergreen songs.

Udein Jab Jab Zulfen Teri (NayaDaur)

Played at almost every family function, this song still has the same charm as it had in 1957. This song is more than 65 years old but is still loved by the couple.

Every song sung by Mohammed Rafi is evergreen, and it isn't easy to select the 5 best ones in his collection. But here is our list to remember the great artist on his 98th birth anniversary.

