Mumbai, Feb 2: Music label Saregama on Tuesday said it has inked a music licensing deal with homegrown short-video app Josh by VerSe Innovation. With this deal, users of Josh can now access old and new songs from the Saregama library with over 1.3 lakh songs to create innovative content. Saregama said it will license its entire catalogue to Josh allowing users to create content inspired from its music library in diverse Indian languages like Hindi, Bhojpuri, Bengali, Tamil, Marathi, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Punjabi and Gujarati, amongst many others. Facebook & Instagram Users Can Now Include Music to Their Posts & Stories From Saregama.

"Our partnership with Josh is another example of how more and more people find evergreen music relevant, with age no bar," Vikram Mehra, Managing Director of Saregama India, said in a statement. "Saregama has music to offer to all generations and age groups across languages. It's great to associate with Josh and see such innovative content getting created."

"Music is a universal language, and language is at the heart of every endeavour and innovation at Josh," said Umang Bedi, Co-founder, Josh. "This partnership is a great reminder of that focus - one that makes sure there's a song for every user, creator and moment on Josh, today."

Saregama holds the catalogue spanning genres like film/non-film songs, devotional music, ghazals and indipop in more than 25 languages. Over 77 million monthly active users on Josh can now create content to songs by legends like Lata Mangeshkar, Kishore Kumar, Mohammed Rafi, Asha Bhosle, Gulzar, Jagjit Singh, R.D Burman, Kalyanji Anandji, Geeta Dutt and Laxmikant Pyarelal making their experience on the platform even more engaging and fun.

