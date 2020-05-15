Mrunal Thakur Thanks Fans for Their Contributions as Actress Sends Top-Grade PPE Kits for Healthcare Workers

Mrunal Thakur, PPE Kits Consignment (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Actress Mrunal Thakur has thanked her fans for their "kind support" they have made for personal protective equipment (PPE), which will be sent to Swami Ramanand Tirth Rural Hospital in Beed, Maharashtra. Mrunal took to Instagram, where she shared two photographs of huge boxes carrying the PPE materials being prepared for the hospital. Shah Rukh Khan Urges Everyone to Support Health Care Workers by Contributing Towards PPE Kits and Ventilators (Watch Video)

A note on one of the cartons reads: "Donated from fans of Mrunal Thakur. Swami Ramanand Tirth Rural Hospital, Beed." Alongside the image, she wrote: "So happy that with your kind support this consignment of top grade PPE material leaves the factory today! Off to the Swami Ramanand Tirth Rural Hospital in Beed, Maharashtra couldn't have happened without your help." Rapper Raftaar to Raise Funds for Background Dancers During COVID-19 Lockdown, Here’s How

Check Out Mrunal Thakur's Instagram Post Below

The actress added: "We need to all help to keep our medical warriors safe on the frontline's of this battle! To help and contribute pls do connect at: www.tring.co.in/Mrunal-Thakur. #LetsDoThis." On the acting front, Mrunal, who made her Bollywood debut opposite Hrithik Roshan in "Super 30", will be seen sharing screen space with Shahid Kapoor in "Jersey" and Farhan Akhtar in "Toofaan".